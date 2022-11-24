Worcester County Arts Council Announced Art Exhibit Winners

by

fThe Worcester County Arts Council recently announced winners in the juried art exhibit: “Small Treasures.” This exhibition features 29 pieces of artwork submitted by professional and emerging artists, with work in all media. The exhibit combines many mediums including oil, watercolor, and acrylic painting, pastels, encaustic, photography, glass, and mixed media. Pictured from left are winners Carol Gentes, Gail Stern, Brigitte Bowden, Jiyeong Yun, Ellie Scott, and Tawn Crosby Shivers.