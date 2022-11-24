VFW Post 10159 Donated to Scholarship

bVFW Post 10159 made a scholarship donation to Wor-Wic Community College recently. From left, Jason King, director of veterans services at Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a check for $3,000 from William Dennis, Thomas Kimball, Robin Wright and William M. Price Jr. of VFW Post 10159 during the college’s Veterans Day ceremony.