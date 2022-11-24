Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property OCEAN CITY -- After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire city block along Coastal Highway between… Read More »

Former Mayor Releases Book Recounting Berlin's Revitalization BERLIN– The town's transformation into a successful destination community is detailed in a new book written by former mayor Gee Williams. Williams, well known for the years he spent as a councilman and then mayor of Berlin, will release "Turn Your Town Around," a book that recounts Berlin's revitalization, on Saturday. The public is invited…

New Wind Energy Areas Identified Off Atlantic Coast OCEAN CITY – Offshore wind farm designated areas off the mid-Atlantic coast could be expanding in the future after federal officials last week announced eight draft wind energy areas have been identified and are now open to a public comment period. As part of the Biden administration's stated goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore…