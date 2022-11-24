OCEAN CITY -- After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire city block along Coastal Highway between…
BERLIN– The town’s transformation into a successful destination community is detailed in a new book written by former mayor Gee Williams. Williams, well known for the years he spent as a councilman and then mayor of Berlin, will release “Turn Your Town Around,” a book that recounts Berlin’s revitalization, on Saturday. The public is invited…
OCEAN CITY – Offshore wind farm designated areas off the mid-Atlantic coast could be expanding in the future after federal officials last week announced eight draft wind energy areas have been identified and are now open to a public comment period. As part of the Biden administration’s stated goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore…
OCEAN CITY – With the clock suddenly ticking on the upcoming General Assembly session, legislation that could enable the Town of Ocean City to raise its room tax if desired still needs approval from three other Eastern Shore counties before heading to Annapolis. After raising the room tax in Ocean City in 2019 from 4.5%…
