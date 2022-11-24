Things I Like – November 25, 2022

Christina Applegate’s story

A house full of kids

Long Thanksgiving weekends

ocean city live webcams

Sports talk radio on a road trip by myself

Hanging Christmas lights on a warm day

Decatur football’s resurgence

Thrasher’s Fries on a cold day

A rental car not smoked in

World Cup matches

Random daffodils this time of year

Smelling the ocean before seeing it

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.