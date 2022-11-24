Decatur’s Brycen Coleman runs for yardage during the Seahawks’ 36-7 win over Potomac to advance in the state 2A playoffs. Coleman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the win. Photo by Bayside Sports-Vince Risser

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team continued its magical run through the state playoffs last weekend with an impressive 36-7 win over Potomac on the road to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Seahawks won their first two home games as the top seed in the state 2A playoffs, beating C. Milton Wright, 45-13, and North Caroline, 43-27. Those wins advanced Decatur to the state quarterfinals and a date with a tough

top-seeded Potomac team on the road last Friday night.

The Seahawks trailed early in the first, 7-0, after a quick score by the Wolverines. Decatur’s offense got loosened up after that early setback and led 13-7 after two unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Seahawks continued their dominance in the second quarter, scoring two more times to take a 27-7 lead into

halftime. Decatur added nine more points in the second half to close out the improbable 36-7 win to advance to the state semifinals this weekend. After that early first quarter touchdown, the stout Decatur defense held Potomac scoreless the rest of the way.

With the win, Decatur now faces a formidable Milford Mill Academy in the state semifinals this weekend, Milford Mill has gone a perfect 12-0 on the season and is the top seed among the four teams left in the state 2A bracket. Milford Mill Academy has beaten its three opponents in the state playoffs thus far by scores of 67-0, 55-0, and 20-7.

In the win over Potomac last weekend to advance, Decatur got a total team effort on both sides of the ball. Brycen Coleman was seven for 11 passing for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Coleman also carried the ball 18 times for 108 yards and a rushing touchdown. Luke Mergott caught four passes for 59 yards including two touchdowns.