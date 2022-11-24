Salvation Army Hosted Kickoff Event for “Red Kettle Campaign”

by

On Nov. 16, the Salvation Army hosted a kickoff event for its "Red Kettle Campaign" in Salisbury.  Annually the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City members volunteer to ring the bell at the Walmart on Rt.50 in Berlin. At the kickoff, the club received the 2nd place award for a civic group for hours spent manning the kettle last year.  Pictured are three Kiwanis Club members who attended the function.  Diane Sparzak, Tom Southwell (holding the award) and Diane Denk.