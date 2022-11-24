BERLIN- Steve Fell, one of the most decorated athletes ever at Stephen Decatur, will be on the sidelines this week for the United States Men’s National Team as a coach as it begins play in the World Cup in Qatar.

Fell, who starred at Decatur before graduating in 2000, is the assistance performance coach and sports scientist for the United States World Cup team as it competes in Qatar. Fell was a four-year standout for Decatur and was named All-State in Maryland and Bayside Conference Player of the Year in 2000, his senior year as a Seahawk.

After high school, Fell continued his soccer career at Towson University while he continued to pile up the accolades as team captain. Professional soccer became a reality for Fell in 2005 when he was selected by the Baltimore Blast in the amateur draft.