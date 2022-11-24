Decatur’s Jamie Greenwood last week was named Bayside South Coach of the Year. Decatur went 7-2 on the season and won the Bayside Conference championship. Pictured above, Greenwood coaches his players during a recent state playoff game. Photo by Nick Denny

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity soccer teams were well represented when the Bayside South Conference were announced last week including a Coach of the Year Award for boys’ varsity head coach Jamie Greenwood.

The Decatur boys went 7-2 in the regular season and won the Bayside Conference championship before bowing out in the state regional tournament. The outstanding season earned Coach of the Year honors for longtime Head Coach Greenwood.

Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur were Nick Hernandez, Ryan McLaughlin, and Brogan Eastlack. Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team from Decatur were Owen Knerr, Dalton Bunting and Holden Bunting. Earning Honorable Mention for Decatur were Gabe Geiser, Sean O’Halloran, Finn Ramnarian and Colling Bunting.

The Decatur girls also enjoyed an outstanding season, going 10-2 in the regular season before falling in the state regional championship. Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur were Riley Wilson, Hannah Dang, Mia Kemp and Morgan Sullivan.

Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team from Decatur were Payton Wilson and Maddy Tapley. Earning Honorable Mention from Decatur were Jessica Beck, Macy Seitz, Keeley Catrino, Katelynn King, Kayla Rocco, Payton Piercey, Samantha Ruppert, Laila Pascucci and Luca Russo.