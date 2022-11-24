The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a joint ribbon cutting ceremony with the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce to welcome Planet Fitness to the White Marlin Mall in West Ocean City. More than 50 clients, employees, chamber members and community leaders were present to celebrate the gym’s grand opening, including Ocean City Councilman John Gehrig, Delegate Wayne Hartman and Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel. Above, attendees are pictured at this month’s celebration. Submitted Photo

Director Honored

SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health Director of Admissions Shiela Pullen, LPN, was honored with the Unsung Hero Award at the recent Tuerk Conference on Mental Health and Addiction Treatment.

The conference, hosted by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD), took place in mid-September in Baltimore, Md.

As director of admissions, Pullen oversees the admissions department and staff, and is the first face incoming patients see when they come to Hudson. Her behind-the-scenes work includes creating a warm and welcoming environment for new admissions and implementing a rigorous physical and mental screening to ensure patients receive the best care.

“Shiela is an integral part of our team and has served our organization for more than two decades, and I’m thrilled that she is being recognized with this award from NCADD,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “She is dedicated to doing everything possible to make sure patients feel safe, welcome and understood when they arrive at our facility for admissions.”

Pullen started her career at Hudson Behavioral Health in 1998 as a licensed practical nurse and has served as the director of admissions since 2000.

Hospital Distinction

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has earned the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ 2022 Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified Level 8 institution, receiving awards for both acute care and ambulatory settings. This year’s recognition is the seventh Atlantic General has received in eight years.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, Atlantic General ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading. Fewer than 1.2% of surveyed organizations achieved Level 8 or higher in this year’s survey.

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive digital health check-up for healthcare organizations around the world. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century.

Just one of many accomplishments highlighted in Atlantic General’s survey submission is the expansion of its Mobile Patient Experience platform. Launched in the fall of 2020, the text-based platform initially allowed patients to receive doctor’s appointment reminders, request appointment cancellations, receive self-care instructions after hospital discharge and respond to periodic check-in texts to make sure they’re on the path to recovery. The service was then expanded in 2021 to include online scheduling of doctor’s appointments, followed by mobile appointment check-ins.

“It takes hard work and dedication from our IT team, medical staff, plus employees from the front lines to the executive suite to implement information technologies initiatives that improve the quality of the care we commit to deliver every day,” said Jonathan Bauer, Atlantic General’s vice president of information systems. “The Most Wired Award is a testament to their ongoing efforts.”

New Provider

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Ali Griffin, PA-C, to TidalHealth Gastroenterology in Salisbury, Md.

Griffin received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, Md. She is a board-certified physician assistant and has been in practice since 2014.

When she is not seeing patients, Griffin loves spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys watching her son play baseball, traveling and reading. She is married to her husband, Shawn, of 18 years and they have two children: daughter, Taylor, and son, Connor.

Griffin is accepting new patients at TidalHealth Gastroenterology, located at 1640 Woodbrooke Drive in Salisbury, Md.

New Stores Eye Berlin

BERLIN – Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Berlin, Md.

The new store will be located at 10716 Ocean Gateway and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Berlin area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Berlin for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president of real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Berlin area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 25,000 associates and more than 1,300 locations nationwide.

Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry.

Forbes Magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and searching “Berlin, MD.”

For more than 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been America ’s go-to source for affordable tools. The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father ’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Today Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,300 stores across the country, 25,000 associates and more than 40 million customers.