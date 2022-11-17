Worcester Preparatory School’s fourth and fifth grades came together in a musical performance to celebrate veterans last Friday. The Veterans Day Program, directed by WPS Lower School Music Teacher Joanie Brittingham, began with the Presentation of Colors followed by special presentations. Throughout the program, the Musical Mallards performed the “Star-Spangled Banner,” “Grateful Nation” and “For the Good of Many.” Students in attendance were able to invite family members and friends who had served in the military and enjoyed a visit with them following the performance. In preparation of Veterans Day, Lower School technology teacher Julie Lyons worked with students, like fifth grader Liam Doran, bottom right, to write letters to veterans thanking them for their service. Above, fifth grader Emma Sherrin was reunited with family friends, Ashton and Carsen Hyde of the U.S. Army, who both just returned from deployment. Below, fifth graders CJ Labin, Cullen Giardina, Lea Jaoude and Mara McClanahan printed and posed with their letters being mailed to veterans.