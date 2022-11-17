ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This is a good time to speak out on a difficult situation. You’re known for your honesty, so people will listen and, perhaps, begin to make long-needed changes.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s sharp business sense alerts you to question the positions of those trying to push the Bull into a deal. Demand to see proof of what they profess.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your quick thinking helps you get out of a troubling situation that was suddenly thrust upon you. Later on, you can expect to learn more about why it happened.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might feel you’ve dotted all your i’s and crossed all your t’s regarding that upcoming deal. But there might be some facts you’ve ignored. Check again.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Time for the Lion to be more physically active. It will help shake off any lingering Leonine lethargy and restore your energy levels so that you’ll be prepared for what lies ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Helping those in need at this time is laudable. But don’t ignore your own needs, especially where it concerns your health. A medical checkup is a wise move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Good news: Your outspoken views about a controversial on-the-job situation could find unexpectedly strong support from a most unlikely workplace faction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might have to draw on your reservoir of spiritual strength to help someone special through a difficult time. Your loving attitude makes all the difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your proven leadership qualities make you the perfect person to take on an important workplace task. Don’t shy away from the challenge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Although some compromise might need to be reached regarding your stand on an important issue, you’ll still be able to get the most crucial points across.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A chance to make a career change carries both positive and uncertain possibilities. Best advice: Check it out thoroughly, and don’t be rushed into a decision.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’re still a staunch supporter of one side of an important issue. But be prepared to deal with new information that could cause you to question your current stand.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re perceptive and quick to act when you sense that someone needs help. You are an always-dependable friend.

