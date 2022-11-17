Tough Guy of the Week

This week’s Hammond Family “Tough Guy of the Week” award went to Brycen Coleman, who had a big day in the Seahawks’ playoff win over North Caroline. Coleman threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more and also had an interception and five tackles on defense. Pictured above is Coleman (center) flanked by Bobby Hammond and Coach Jake Coleman.

Submitted photo