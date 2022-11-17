Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing-.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions. rain or shine.

Nov. 17-Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights

The 2022 Winterfest of Lights will be an expanded walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Sip hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, visit our gift shop and enjoy the array of holiday exhibits – including many surprises. Come see the 50-foot Christmas tree put on a show for you and soak up all of the holiday spirit at Winterfest of Lights.

Nov. 18: Oyster Fritters

Sons of American Legion in Berlin will host from 2 p.m. till sold out. Cost is $10.

Nov. 18: Pork Chop Dinner

The Berlin Fire Company will host from 4:30-6:30 or when sold out. Two pork chops, mashed potatoes, lima beans, corn and roll for $15. The next Friday dinner will be Dec. 9.

Nov. 19: Adoption Event

Town Cats adoption event will be held at the PetSmart in Berlin from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nov. 19-20: Christmas Carnival

Trimper Rides will host partnering with OCDC to bring a first of its kind winter festival to downtown Ocean City. The event will offer great fun for locals and as well as our visitors as they try their skill at skating on the 30’x 50’ synthetic ice rink outside in Trimper’s back yard. Skating is free. Indoor rides $2, and summer pass deals. There will be pony rides, a petting zoo, shopping, pizza and hot chocolate as well as a Christmas tree and wreath raffle and Santa will be there too — available for free pictures by the Carousel.

Nov. 20: Tailgate & Tournaments

The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is planning Tailgate & Tournaments at Ocean Downs Casino from noon-4 p.m. The Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game will be shown on the wall in the event center and a tailgate buffet will be provided. Admission includes food, two entries in the slot tournament or blackjack tournament and $10 in free slot play. This event is open to the public, but you must be 21 to enter the casino. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at oceancity.org/membership or at the door in the Ocean Downs Event Center.

Nov. 21: General Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will host with coffee and chat at 9:30 a.m. with meeting at 10 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center Assateague Room. Speaker this month is Cindy Dillon, executive lead, Lower Eastern Shore Sierra Club, highlighting current projects of the Sierra Club with an important focus on plastic pollution. Business meeting will follow. All are welcome.

Nov. 24: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform organizers of plans or sign-up online at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will also be taken to shut-ins if address can be provided.

Nov. 24: Turkey Trot

Diakonia’s first annual event will be held on the Boardwalk with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the walk/run at 9 a.m. Wear your best turkey day costumes and event is dog friendly. Registration donation levels offered. First 250 participants get a free T-shirt. All proceeds to Diakonia. 443-235-6071, email seasidecounseling@gmail.com.

Nov. 25: Ice Ice Berlin, Tree Lighting

Join Berlin as it celebrates the start of the holiday season featuring beautifully carved ice sculptures sponsored by

the Berlin businesses. Thirty-plus holiday themed lighted sculptures all over downtown. Tree will be lit at 6 p.m. featuring Town Crier Squire Frederick Taylor. Greet Santa at Kringle Kottage at the Taylor House Museum. Music by DJ Al Reno from Ocean98. Shops open late.

Nov. 25: Run/Walk

A Thankskitten 2.5 mile run/walk at the Ocean Pines South Gate. Register at cfacrossfit.com.

Nov. 26: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, chili, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410.835.8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Dec. 3: Novel Launch

Local author Diana McDonough will launch her latest novel, Ginger Star, completing the trilogy of the “Stuck in the Onesies” series. The initial release of the book will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Fine Art Gallery in Berlin.

Dec. 3: Christmas Bazaar

The Grace Center for Maternal and Wo-men’s Health located in Berlin will once again hold a Christmas Bazaar to benefit the programs and services they provide for women during their pregnancy and beyond. Event at the Berlin Intermediate School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and shop from a wide variety of vendors; make selections from a bake sale table; purchase 50/50 tickets; and get lunch to eat on site or carry out. There is still room for additional vendors. 443-513-4124.

Dec. 10: Santa’s Open Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore will be holding its 30th Annual Santa’s Open Charity Event at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. Each holiday season the Eastern Shore comes together to support children facing adversity by golfing in this tournament and bringing an unwrapped gift for a child between the ages of 6-17. Volunteers and attendees will enjoy a round of golf, golfer gift, refreshments, food, silent auction, raffle prizes, and prizes for the top performers. The Hole-in-One contest will be sponsored by Pohanka. BBBSES still has sponsorship and team spots open. Visit www.shorebiglittle.org/events.

Dec. 14: Dinner Theater Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to see “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theater. 410-289-0824.