Things I Like – November 18, 2022

Boardwalk running races

Hearing rain from bed

Voting on election day

A movie so good I can’t sleep afterwards

Disappearing campaign signs

Little kids running to their parents after daycare or school

Composed athletes in post-game interviews

Not working on Sundays

Overtime sports games

Guarded optimism

This area’s daily weather extremes

