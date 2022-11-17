Stephen Decatur Scholar-Athletes Signed Letters of Intent

Four Stephen Decatur scholar-athletes last week signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers next year at the next level. Pictured from left are Ryan McLaughlin, who is headed to the University of Delaware to play baseball; Sadie Peters, who is headed to Baylor University as an equestrian; Mia Kemp, who will attend Shippensburg University and play soccer; and Alina Bernal-Clark, who is headed to Palm Beach Atlantic University to play lacrosse.

Submitted photo

