Decatur’s Luke Mergott breaks out for a run during last week’s state playoff win over North Caroline. Mergott ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass along with his usual steady play on defense. Photo by Nick Denny

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team’s magical run continued last weekend with a 43-27 win over North Caroline to advance to the state 2A quarterfinals.

Decatur has solid all year, finishing with a 7-2 regular season record and a fourth seed in the state 2A playoffs. In their 2A playoff opener, the Seahawks cruised past C. Milton Wright, 45-13, at home to advance. In the second round last Saturday afternoon, a game moved from Friday night because of weather concerns, the Seahawks rolled past North Caroline, 43-27, to capture the regional championship and advance to the state quarterfinals. Decatur had narrowly beaten North Caroline during the regular season.

With the win, Decatur now advances to the state 2A quarterfinals this Friday on the road against Potomac in Oxon Hill, Md. Potomac will likely pose a formidable threat for the Seahawks, having finished with a 9-1 record and cruising through their first two playoff games. It appears Potomac likes to run the ball, which will challenge the Decatur defense. Potomac beat Northeast, 37-0, in its playoff game last weekend and had three senior running backs rush for over 60 yards.

As he has for much of the season, Brycen Coleman led the way for the Decatur offense against North Caroline last Saturday. Coleman passed 11 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.

Luke Mergott ran three times for eight yards and a touchdown and also caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Caden Shockley ran 16 times for 53 yards. Trybe Wise caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, while Gavin Solito caught two passes for 56 yards. Brogan Eastlack was a perfect 5-5 on point after touchdown attempts.