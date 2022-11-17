SDHS Surfrider Club Collects Trash

Students AStudents BStephen Decatur High School’s Surfrider Club, pictured left, worked with Restore The Shore’s Andy Blizzard, Seagull Disposal’s Andrew Duley and Assateague Coastal Trust on trash clean-up efforts on Mary Road near Stephen Decatur High School. Ten, 55-gallon bags of trash was collected along with an enormous tire and a large gutter fixture within a quarter-mile stretch of road. Submitted Photos