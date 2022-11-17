SNOW HILL — A Salisbury man was sentenced last week to five years in prison after being convicted last month on charges of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor stemming from an incident in July 2021.

In October, Tommy Lee Beauchamp, 33, of Salisbury was found guilty by a Worcester County Circuit Court jury of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor for an incident in July 2021 of a 15-year-old child being rushed to the hospital with breathing problems and turning blue in what appeared to first-responders to be a drug overdose. Back in court last week, Beauchamp was sentenced to five years, or the maximum allowed for the charges.

The incident occurred on July 3, 2021 when first-responders in Pocomoke were dispatched to a 911 call from the mother of a 15-month-old toddler who was having difficulty breathing and was turning blue in the face, according to police reports. While transporting the child to the hospital, EMS personnel suspected an accidental drug overdose and administered Narcan, which caused the child to regain consciousness.

A full medical examination at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional showed the child had heroin and alcohol in is system. The child was flown to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. and ultimately survived. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services jointly investigated the incident and learned Beauchamp, the child’s father, has a history of drug use and appeared to witnesses to have been under the influence and using drugs on the day of the incident, July 3, 2021.

Investigators also discovered in April 2021, Beauchamp had pleaded guilty to neglecting a three-year-old child under his care who had accidentally ingested opioids under similar circumstances. Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the CRICKET Center and the Department of Social Services for their collaborative investigation and thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Pamela Correa, who prosecuted the case against Beauchamp.

The mission of the CRICKET Center is to create a community response in which abusers are held accountable and children and families experience hope and healing. The multidisciplinary team is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel. To learn more, or to report suspected child abuse or neglect, contact (410) 641-0097.