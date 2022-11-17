OCEAN CITY – Discussions on a new composting program highlighted a recent committee meeting in Ocean City.

Last week, Ocean City Environmental Engineer Gail Blazer presented members of the town’s Coastal Resources Legislative Committee (Green Team) with an update on new and returning environmental programs being funded through the town’s deferred revenue funds. In addition to a retrofit of the town’s stormwater system and the continuation of the beach plant program, Blazer noted that funds would be used to support a new composting program.

“I’m hoping I can have this education piece,” she said. “And if people are interested and want to do a cost share, then maybe we’ll do a rebate with them of some sort.”

Throughout the year, funds are collected from developers during the building permit process and deposited into a deferred revenue account for environmental and habitat-related projects in the resort. And earlier this month, the Mayor and Council voted to transfer $175,000 in deferred revenue funds to support several environmental initiatives such as the town’s Litter Free OC program and source reduction efforts. The transfer also included $10,000 for a new composting program.

“You can’t spend the money until you have projects that you want to spend it on. Then you go to the Mayor and City Council and they do a budget amendment and transfer it,” Blazer explained. “Probably in the next two or three years, we’ll have enough funding there to do a lot of these projects.”

Blazer told committee members last week the plan was to host a composting seminar in January.

“It’s something people can learn about if they want to,” she said. “It’s just a good way to reduce your trash stream.”

In addition to the education component, Blazer said the town would consider some type of cost share program for those wishing to purchase compost bins.

“You may be able to get one for less money,” she said.

Blazer, however, said the composting program was still under development.

“I just need more information,” she said.

The committee last week also discussed the town’s Litter Free OC program and source reduction initiatives, which will be revisited ahead of the summer season.

“We just need to keep it on the forefront,” Blazer said.

Blazer also encouraged committee members to suggest new environmental and habitat-related projects.

“If you have any ideas for projects, we can add other programs if they fit under this [environmental] umbrella,” she said.