Berlin Community Center Vision Advances With MOU Approval BERLIN – Plans for a community center on Flower Street took a major step forward this week with approval of an agreement between the town and the Berlin Community Improvement Association. On Monday, in a split vote elected officials approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the town and the Berlin Community Improvement Association (BCIA).

Resort Officials Approve 3-Year Fireworks Contract; 4th Of July Shows, New Year's Eve Display Included OCEAN CITY – Although not entirely satisfied with losing a New Year's Eve show at Northside Park, resort officials this week approved a bid recommendation for a three-year contract with a private sector company to provide fireworks shows in Ocean City. The Ocean City Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday a recommendation to

Divided Council Approves Fire Station Funding; OCVFC Backs Out Of Contribution OCEAN CITY – A divided Ocean City council this week approved moving funds from the future Baltimore Avenue redevelopment project to the construction of a new midtown fire station after the volunteer fire company reportedly backed out on an offer to contribute to the cost. In early 2021, the Mayor and Council voted to essentially