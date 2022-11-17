Kiwanis “Dawg Team” Continues Serving the Community

by

The Kiwanis “Dawg Team” is known for serving food at community events. When Roy Foreman, longtime chair of the team, passed away unexpectedly, other Kiwanians stepped up to ensure the club could continue operations. Kiwanians Dick Clagett, Carolyn Drygza, Pat Winkelmayer, Sarah Wilker and Doug Ege are pictured serving food at the Ocean Pines Winter Craft Show.