OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Cold Weather Shelter can potentially mean the difference between life and death for much of the homeless population in the Ocean City area.

Starting Dec. 1 and through the end of March, the shelter is open any night that the temperature dips 25 degrees or below with wind chill. The shelter is able to open its doors because of wonderful volunteers, including those who register the guests every night as well as provide warm meals and stay overnight at the shelter. Volunteer Jason Long said, “It is an awesome feeling to provide a service such as this to those less fortunate, but we are in need of many more volunteers to help us continue to be able to do so.”

A training session is scheduled at the shelter for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. All are invited.

The shelter is housed in the Retreat Center of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on 103rd Street.

To learn more about the opportunity, contact Long, at ocmdcoldweathershelter@gmail.com or 443-513-1563.