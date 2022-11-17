Some examples of the plants to be given away next Friday are pictured at the entrance to Fager’s Island. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City 1st Annual Flower Power Autumn Plant Give Away begins next Friday, Nov. 25.

Lawrence Leaf Jr. Gardener/ Garden Designer will be giving away beautiful Snap Dragons in four-inch pots at Fager’s Island on 60th Street bayside. This will be on a first-come first-serve basis with limited supply from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lawrence Leaf-Ambassador To Spring Facebook page over 12,700 devoted members. Fager’s island LTD has been supportive of Leaf’s efforts by allowing Lawrence to plant the most elaborate and extensive gardens in the Ocean City area.

Now Fager’s Island is teaming up with Leaf giving thanks to all of Ocean City and surrounding communities by giving away annual autumn flowers to further promote gardening as a year-round event.