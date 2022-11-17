Pictured, back from left, are Bill Harrington; Ryan Nellans; Max Hutsell; Steve Green, Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Board Chair;¬¬¬¬ CL Marshall; Don Owrey, Atlantic General Hospital President & CEO; Sarah DelliGatti; and Sam Glaeser; and, front, Jenn Kukel; Gigi LeKites; Al ‘Hondo’ Handy; Caitlin Evans; Steven Sweigert, Event Co-chair; Aladin Glaoui, Carousel Group General Manager; Michael James, Carousel Group Managing Partner; Kam LaBrunda, Atlantic General Hospital Grants/Operations Officer; and Toni Keiser, Atlantic General Hospital VP Public Relations. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its 2022 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament, AGH’s 29th Annual Fall Golf Classic, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Ocean City Golf Club. The event, attended by 210 golfers on 53 teams, featured a day full of golf, great food and fun.

On Nov. 9, Atlantic General Hospital leadership and staff, Fall Golf Classic committee members and Michael James and Aladin Glaoui from the Carousel Group, the 23-consecutive-year Legacy Sponsor, all came together to commemorate the success of the event. With the help of the many sponsors, golfers and volunteers, the event raised $124,000 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from the tournament enable Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, to advance the health of the residents and visitors of our community through a coordinated care delivery system that provides access to quality care, personalized service and education.