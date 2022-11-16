Commissioner Bud Church received a proclamation from the Worcester County Board of Education Tuesday. Submitted image

BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December.

On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.

“His dedication to the county and the people of the county is unmatched,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said.

Church, a longtime realtor, spent a decade on the school board, serving as its president for eight years, before being elected to serve as a county commissioner in 2002. He decided earlier this year not to seek a sixth term in office as the District 3 representative. As his last meeting as a commissioner was Tuesday, his peers thanked him for the years he’d dedicated to Worcester County.

“You have served this county faithfully,” Commissioner Josh Nordstrom said. “I just want to thank you on behalf of the county and the folks who live here. You’ve done an amazing job. Twenty years is a long time to do anything.”

Commissioner Diana Purnell recalled how Church had been a great friend to former commissioner Jimmy Purnell and how they’d both provided her with guidance over the years.

“Worcester County benefited from your 20 years of service,” she said.

Mitrecic agreed.

“He certainly has done far more than his share—way beyond his share,” he said.

Church thanked his peers and said he’d enjoyed being part of the team.

“I’m looking forward to retirement,” he said. “I’m going to miss you.”

Later Tuesday afternoon, the Worcester County Board of Education honored Church with a proclamation. Superintendent Lou Taylor recalled how long he’d known Church, who signed Taylor’s certificate of tenure a few years after he started teaching in Worcester County.

“My certificate of tenure signed by Bud Church hangs in my office today. It reminds me of my roots each and every day,” he said. “This is the one public servant, from the board of education to 20 years as a county commissioner, who has always supported public education in Worcester County.”

He stressed that Church had been a key supporter of the school system.

“I see many people who know him over the years shaking their head,” Taylor said. “He’s always been there and he’s always had that focus in his public service that if it’s good for kids we’re going to take a look at it.”

He added that he’d always looked up to Church.

“He’s an encourager, he’s a focused individual, when he sets his mind out to do things and I will tell you thousands and thousands of kids and employees in Worcester County have benefited from his leadership.”

School board member Todd Ferrante reminded those present that in addition to serving as a school board member and county commissioner, Church also was a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation’s board of directors.

“Bud is a true champion of this community,” Ferrante said. “I just want to thank him for doing what he’s done.”