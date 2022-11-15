File photo

BERLIN – Town officials agreed to spend $32,500 for a compensation survey and classification study.

The Berlin Town Council voted 4-0 on Monday to move forward with hiring a Davidsonville company to conduct a salary survey and classification study.

“This not only affects our staff we currently have but it also shows a forward path for anybody that wants to join the Town of Berlin,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

During the last budget process, when employees expressed concern about pay rates, Tyndall advised them the town would be looking at compensation and setting up a step system. A recent request for proposals yielded bids from two companies, Paypoint HR and MGT.

Human Resources Director Kelsey Jensen told the council staff recommended awarding the contract to Paypoint HR at a cost of $32,500. The study is expected to take 260 hours over 16 weeks.

“If we can get it moving soon, we are hopeful everything can be done in time for the next budget,” Jensen said.

Tyndall said the study was not budgeted but could be funded through stabilization funds.

“I think it’s actually a nice way to spend on our human capital,” he said.

Tyndall added that the bid submitted by Paypoint HR, in addition to being cheaper, appeared to include a process that would suit the town.

“Paypoint HR appeared to be more of a conversation with staff and a review of job descriptions,” he said.

Jensen agreed that the proposal looked promising.

“I felt like that was very beneficial,” she said. “Every municipality does things differently.”

Councilman Steve Green said the proposals were different but that he was pleased the commitment was there to move forward with a detailed look at pay in Berlin.

“I think it’s a great effort,” he said, adding that a key result would be the creation of a step and grade system.

Tyndall pointed out that the town had struggled in the past, not being able to provide applicants with definite practices regarding salaries and expectations for cost-of-living adjustments.

“The step and grade would be the defined path,” he said. “When it comes to budgeting hopefully it’ll help with us being able to plan fiscally a few years down the road as well as a path forward for our staff.”