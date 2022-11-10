Worcester Prep last week doled out its sports awards for the recently completed fall season. Pictured in the front row from left are Claire Windrow, varsity soccer MVP; Ava Wilsey, varsity soccer most outstanding teammate; Sydney Tingle, cross country, coach’s award; Catherine Cullen, cross country, most outstanding teammate; Ayla Yonker, cross country, most improved; and Caitlyn Hoen, cross country, MVP. Pictured in the back row from left are Summer Vent, varsity soccer, most improved; Annie Carter, varsity soccer, coach’s award; Natalie Chadwell, varsity volleyball, most improved; Natasha Richter, varsity volleyball, MVP; Haris Gjikuria, varsity volleyball, most outstanding teammate; Sara Frieh, varsity volleyball, coach’s award; and Vanesska Hall, varsity golf, coach’s award.
