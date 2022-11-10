ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re eager to “Ram” headfirst into that new project. But before you do, find out why some of your colleagues might not appear to be as gung-ho about it as you are.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): All that dedicated hard work you’ve been putting in pays off better than you expected. So go ahead, reward yourself with something befitting a beauty-loving Bovine.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It’s a good time to take on that new challenge. And if your self-confidence is lacking, instead of telling yourself why you can’t do it, list all the reasons why you can.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): This is one time when you might want to put some distance between you and the job at hand. It will give you a better perspective on what you’ve done and what you still need to do.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Resist that occasional lapse into Leonine laziness that sometimes overtakes the Big Cat. Don’t cut corners. Do the job right at this time, or you might have to redo it later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You know how you like to do things. And that’s fine. But watch that you don’t impose your methods on others. A current financial crunch soon eases.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Someone might try to take advantage of your generosity. But before your sensitivity toward others overwhelms your good sense, check their story out carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your strong Scorpian sense of fairness lets you see all sides of a dispute. Continue to remain impartial as you help each person work through their particular grievance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Trust your keen Sagittarian insight to help you see through an offer that might not be all it claims to be. A closer look could reveal disturbing elements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): With the Goat exhibiting a more dominant aspect these days, you could find it easier to make your case in front of even the most skeptical audience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Take things nice and easy as you continue to build up your energy reserves for a big upcoming change. You’ll need your strength for what lies ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Recent news from someone you trust could help you make an important decision. Also, be prepared to confront an upcoming change in a personal situation.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be firm in your own views, but also flexible enough to welcome the views of others.

