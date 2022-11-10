Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from

3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions. rain or shine.

Nov. 11: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold its monthly crab cake dinner from 4-6 p.m. Carryout but dine in option available. Cost is $14 for one crab cake sandwich with sides; $24 for two crab cake sandwiches and sides; and $10 for just a crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table also a must.

Nov. 11: Free Shots For Vets

TidalHealth will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses from 9-11 a.m. at the American Legion Wicomico Post 64, 1109 American Legion Road, Salisbury. The same vaccinations will be available from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford, Del.

Nov. 11-12: Christmas Bazaar

St. Matthew’s By-The-Sea UMC, Ocean Hwy, Route 1 at Dagsboro St., Fenwick Island, Del. Proceeds benefits mission projects. On Friday, chili will be served. On Saturday, there will be homemade soups. Event features baked goods, crafts, jewelry, White Elephant sale, attic treasures and more. For more information, call Donna at 301-512-7146. Hours, Friday, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Nov. 12: Shopper’s Fair

The Willards Ladies Auxiliary will hold from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Willards Fire Hall. Vendors will be on hand. Breakfast and lunch items will be available for sale and also baked goods. 757-408-3170.

Nov. 12: Drive-Thru Lunch

Powellville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary will hold a drive-thru lunch from 10 a.m. until sold. Lunch options include oyster fritter sandwich, $12; chicken salad sandwich, $5; pint of Maryland crab soup, $7; pint of chili, $6; and peas and dumplings, $6.

Nov. 12: 5K Run/Walk

Storm Warriors 5K Run/Walk will take place on the Ocean City Boardwalk and will consist of an out-and-back course, perfect for the speediest of runners, or those who just want a casual walk. Awards will be presented. Proceeds benefit the Ocean Cty Lifesaving Station Museum.

Nov. 12: Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church’s 44th annual event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church on 4th Street. Event proceeds support local missions. There will be a silent auction, bakery delights, gifts, Christmas items, vintage and new jewelry and carry out lunch. Event hosted by the Martha Circle.

Nov. 12: Christmas Concert

The Magi Fund will hold an all-new holiday concert, “The Wonder of Christmas,” for one performance only at 3 p.m. in the 2,000-seat Emmanuel Church Auditorium on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury. It will feature the renowned National Christian Choir and the Salisbury Children’s Choir. Tickets are $15 in advance. If any remain on the day of the concert, they will be $20 at the door. Visit www.magifund.com.

Nov. 12: Novel Launch

Local author Diana McDonough will launch her latest novel, Ginger Star, completing the trilogy of the “Stuck in the Onesies” series. The initial release of the book will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Fine Art Gallery in Berlin.

Nov. 12: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Big Bird Cropper will join the club to tell his story and to talk about all things fishing. All welcome.

Nov. 12: Pot Roast Dinner

From 5-7 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., dine in or carry out. Homemade tender pot roast with potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. $15 per person. Fundraiser to support the ministries of the church. Call 410-641-2186 or email bethany21811@gmail.com by Nov. 11 to place an order.

Nov. 13: Annual Fall Dinner

The Worcester County Historical Society is planning its annual fall dinner at 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Hotel in Berlin. This year’s speaker will be Gordon E. Katz, an award winning author, who will speak on The Henry Hotel. The menu will include a choice of grilled chicken caesar salad, shrimp salad or a crab cake with the trimmings on each order. The crab cake will be an additional $5. Lemon Lust will be included as the dessert. Tickets are $40 (or $45 for the crab cake) per person and can be purchased by sending a check to Judi Menavich, 9 Drawbridge Road, Berlin, Md. 21811. The deadline for reservations to the dinner, which is open to the public, is Monday, Nov. 7. Please indicate your dinner choice.

Nov. 15: Trivia At Library

“Turkey With All The Trimmings” Trivia with Jim Meckley will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. in the large meeting room. The event is free and open to all whether as an individual or a team. Prizes are given for the three top scoring teams and refreshments are served. Lots of fun, laughs and good times.

Nov. 16: Breast Cancer Support Group

From 1-2 p.m. at the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center. For survivors and current patients battling breast cancer. Call Women Supporting Women at 410-548-7880 for more information.

Nov. 17: Shopping Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to the Rehoboth Outlets followed by lunch at Fin’s Ale House. 410-289-0824.

Nov. 17-Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights

The 2022 Winterfest of Lights will be an expanded walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Sip hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, visit our gift shop and enjoy the array of holiday exhibits – including many surprises. Come see the 50-foot Christmas tree put on a show for you and soak up all of the holiday spirit at Winterfest of Lights.

Nov. 17: Diabetes Event

The Atlantic General Diabetes and Endocrinology Center will be hosting a “Power Over Diabetes” event, 2:30-4:30 p.m., where diabetes specialist Patricia Morales, CRNP will discuss how to manage diabetes to lead a healthy and happy lifestyle. Vendors with information about diabetes products and services will be on hand. Staff from the diabetes center will be available to check blood sugar and to answer diabetes-related questions. This event is open to all and no registration is required. Light fare will be provided. The event will be held at Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin.

Nov. 18: Oyster Fritters

Sons of American Legion in Berlin will host from 2 p.m. till sold out. Cost is $10.

Nov. 18: Pork Chop Dinner

The Berlin Fire Company will host from 4:30-6:30 or when sold out. Two pork chops, mashed potatoes, lima beans, corn and roll for $15. The next Friday dinner will be Dec. 9.

Nov. 19-20: Christmas Carnival

Trimper Rides at the Inlet will hold from noon-5 p.m. with festive foods, artisan gifts, indoor rides for $2, free petting zoo, ice skating, pony rides and raffles. Fundraiser for OCDC.

Nov. 24: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform organizers of plans or sign-up online at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will also be taken to shut-ins if address can be provided.

Nov. 25: Ice Ice Berlin, Tree Lighting

Join Berlin as it celebrates the start of the holiday season featuring beautifully carved ice sculptures sponsored by the Berlin businesses. Thirty-plus holiday themed lighted sculptures all over downtown. Tree will be lit at 6 p.m. featuring Town Crier Squire Frederick Taylor. Greet Santa at Kringle Kottage at the Taylor House Museum. Music by DJ Al Reno from Ocean98. Shops open late.

Nov. 26: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, chili, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410.835.8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Dec. 10: Santa’s Open Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore will be holding its 30th Annual Santa’s Open Charity Event at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. Each holiday season the Eastern Shore comes together to support children facing adversity by golfing in this tournament and bringing an unwrapped gift for a child between the ages of 6-17. Volunteers and attendees will enjoy a round of golf, golfer gift, refreshments, food, silent auction, raffle prizes, and prizes for the top performers. The Hole-in-One contest will be sponsored by Pohanka. BBBSES still has sponsorship and team spots open. Visit www.shorebiglittle.org/events.

Dec. 14: Dinner Theater Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to see “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theater. 410-289-0824.