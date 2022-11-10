Things I Like – November 11, 2022

Lee Strobel’s story

Last weekend’s summer weather

Connecting with a special needs kid

The grass needing cut in November

Philanthropy

Assateague visits just because it’s nice outside

Random calls from my kid away at school

Ravens afternoon games

Cutting back on postage use

No-wait checkout lines

A smooth travel day

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.