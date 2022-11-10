Ocean Pines Resident Celebrated 95th birthday

aOcean Pines resident Pat Kanz celebrated her 95th birthday at a surprise party arranged by her family who invited members of her local bridge club. An avid bridge player and instructor, Pat credits the game with keeping her mind sharp. Pictured from left to right are Carol Stocard, Eileen McClelland, Jack Barnes, Barbara Morgan, Andrea Barnes and seated, Pat Kanz.