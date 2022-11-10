OCDC’s Public Art Program Completes Another Utility Box

by

eAnother painted utility box under the Ocean City Development Corporation’s Public Art Program has been completed in downtown Ocean City by artist Kacie Neeb of the Art League of Ocean City.  This public art project is located on Dorchester Street, just east of S. Philadelphia Avenue in downtown Ocean City. This box is painted with a Beach Patrol theme as it is located at the entrance to the OCBP headquarters parking lot. Delmarva Power provided approval to use the utility box and PPG Paints of 8th Street donated supplies.