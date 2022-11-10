Supporting Mayor Rick Meehan’s re-election bid outside the convention center Tuesday were Dennis and Liz Dare and Councilman Tony DeLuca. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – The face of the Ocean City Council changed this week with two newcomers elected to the body at the close of Tuesday’s municipal election.

Ocean City held its municipal election on Tuesday with four candidates vying for three open council seats and the mayor’s seat. Mayor Rick Meehan ran unopposed and was returned to his position, having collected 1,760 votes. Ocean City holds municipal elections every two years with the seats up for grabs staggered to provide continuity and prevent a major changeover in the elected body in a single year.

This year, the seats occupied by Council President Matt James and Councilmembers Lloyd Martin and Mark Paddack were on the line on Tuesday. Martin decided not to seek re-election as the filing deadline neared, and Paddack filed for re-election just prior to the deadline.

Two newcomers joined the field including local business owner and volunteer fireman Will Savage and Realtor and Associate Broker Carol Proctor, resulting in four candidates for three open council seats. The municipal election was held on Tuesday at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in conjunction with the county and state elections and the turnout was better than the last time around two years ago.

When the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and the ballots were tallied, the results were announced just before 9 p.m. in front of a smaller than usual crowd of interested residents, voters and business owners. James was the top vote-getter, garnering 1,566 votes. Savage made a strong showing 1,436 votes, while Proctor also finished strong with 1,247. Paddack finished fourth with 749 votes.

As a result, the incumbent James retained his seat in impressive fashion, while Proctor and Savage will join the council as newcomers. The oft-beleaguered Paddack, who finished fourth, was left on the outside looking in after serving a four-year term on the council.

There was nothing remarkable about the voter turnout this time around, although it was considerable better than the last municipal election in 2020 when just 1,528 of the town’s roughly 6,500 voters turned out, or just about 23%. At 2,086 of the registered 6,500, about 32% of the town’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election. On Tuesday, 1,975 voted in person, while 111 filed absentee ballots.

It’s important to note the 2020 municipal election was held in the midst of the pandemic, which likely contributed to the low voter turnout. In addition, a sizable percentage of the local electorate opted to vote early and there was not an option to vote early in the municipal election, so many likely did not want to get out to vote a second time, especially with just four horses in a three-horse.

Nonetheless, Tuesday’s voter turnout of 2,086 compared similarly with prior municipal elections. For example, in 2018, the turnout was 2,566, while 2,485 voted in the 2016 municipal election. In 2014, James became the youngest successful council candidate ever at the age of 21 and recorded the highest vote total in that election. He breezed to re-election in 2018 and on Tuesday was again the top vote-getter. James, whose wife had their first child the day before the election, said this week the vote counts represent for him a mandate to continue what he has been doing.

“I’m obviously very happy with how the election went and I’m proud to have received the number of votes that I did,” he said. “I think it shows people who follow local politics are happy with the job I’m doing and want to see that continue.”

James acknowledged the strong support he has received from the voting local residents in each of his three campaigns.

“I am very appreciative of the support I have received from the voters over the years and look forward to continuing to serve Ocean City on the City Council,” he said.

For Proctor, an Associate Broker, Tuesday’s outcome was obviously pleasing with a strong vote tally and she vowed to strongly represent her constituency.

“I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from the residents of Ocean City,” she said. “Their confidence in me is inspiring and I will work tirelessly to make certain their concerns are heard and action is taken as needed. Having their trust is not something I take lightly, and having earned it, I promise not to let them down.”

On Thursday, an organizational meeting was held to verify the votes, swear in the new councilmembers and elect officers. Proctor said after that formality, she was ready to hit the ground running.

“I look forward to being sworn in and getting to work,” she said. “The future is bright for our town, and I am honored to have the privilege to serve and keep us moving in a positive direction.”

Savage, who was not present at Tuesday’s vote announcement because of a vacation booked and paid for well over a year ago, thanked the voters and praised his fellow electees.

“I want to thank all of my supporters for their confidence in electing me to the Ocean City Council,” he said. “I also want to congratulate Mayor Rick Meehan, Council President Matt James and Carol Proctor on their election wins.”

Savage said this week he was anxious to get started with the work he promised in his campaign platform.

“I look forward to getting to work on behalf of our citizens,” he said. “I will strive to improve the overall quality of life for our residents, while maintaining sensible government and a consistent tax rate. I pledge to promote our town and all of its businesses in a positive, professional manner to spur sustainable tourism growth and keep Ocean City a world-class destination.”