Decatur Harriers Compete in State Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s cross-country teams turned in solid performances in the state 3A-South regional meet last week.

On the girls’ side, Amber Marshall finished fifth overall among the 57 girls competing in the meet. Macy Woroniecki was 39th, Mackenzie Cathell was 41st, Clarice Piela was 43rd, Alessandra Fernandez was 46th and Rachel Plata was 50th.

On the boys’ side, Ethan Justice was 31st, Liam Hughes was 47th, Nicholas Moreno was 48th, Graham Field was 52nd, and Michael Hoos was 58th.

