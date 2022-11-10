NEWARK – Two new faces will join the Worcester County Board of Education following this week’s election.

While voters in District 4 returned two-term incumbent Bill Gordy to his school board seat, newcomers defeated incumbents in District 1 and District 6. Voters chose Pocomoke resident John Abbott to take on the District 1 seat and Bishopville resident Katie Addis to fill the District 6 seat.

In District 1, Abbott received 968 votes (52.38%) while incumbent Bill Buchanan received 877 votes (47.46%). Abbott had a four-vote lead following early voting and that margin increased on Election Day. In an interview Wednesday, he said he’d been confident after speaking to voters during months of campaigning.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “We worked very hard campaigning, knocking on doors and talking to voters.”

He says he’s excited to serve and sought the school board position in an effort to ensure issues that have arisen since the pandemic are addressed.

“I’m interested in getting these kids caught up so they have a good foundation,” he said. He added that he wanted to thank voters as well as the volunteers who’d helped him during his campaign.

In District 4, Gordy campaigned against newcomer Jamie Rice. Gordy held a strong lead after early voting and by the close of Election Day had 1,743 votes (76.65%) while Rice had 516 (22.69%). Gordy, who was first elected in 2014, says he’s eager to continue serving.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I want to thank the voters for giving me a third term. I’ve enjoyed the last eight years and I’m looking forward to continuing to do what’s best for our children and the staff.”

In District 6, incumbent Nate Passwaters, who was appointed to fill the seat left vacant following the unexpected death of Eric Cropper, received 1,191 (41.25%) votes while Addis received 1,685 votes (58.37%).

“I am extremely humbled that I was chosen to be a servant to the people of District 6,” Addis said in a Facebook post this week.

She thanked voters as well as her family, friends and volunteers who helped her during her campaign. Addis said she was thankful that she and Passwaters had a clean and friendly campaign.

“In the end, we are all trying to do what is best for our county’s children and all have something to offer,” she wrote. “I look forward to working with Mr. Passwaters in the future in regards to safety in our schools. I am excited to get to work for our county. I have many goals that I hope to see accomplished and am ready to put in the hours to fix our system and be a voice in a very tumultuous time.”