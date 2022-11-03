SU Students Participate in “Corners for Cancer” Fundraising Initiative

by

Students GA partnership between students in Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business and the SU field hockey team provided marketing students with hands-on experience through the team’s annual “Corners for Cancer” fundraising initiative to benefit the American Cancer Society. Left, the students are pictured at Sea Gull Stadium during this year’s “Corners for Cancer” game.