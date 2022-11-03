Coalition, Residents Talk Route 90 Bike, Pedestrian Access OCEAN PINES – Efforts to include bike and pedestrian amenities along a redeveloped Route 90 corridor highlighted discussions at a community meeting this week. On Wednesday, the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition held a community meeting at the Ocean Pines library to share information and ideas regarding bike and pedestrian accommodations along the Route… Read More »

Berlin Officials Discuss Historic Sign Restoration BERLIN– Officials voiced support for the concept of repainting two old advertising signs in Berlin following a similar project in Snow Hill. Members of the Berlin Historic District Commission this week voiced their support for seeing two antique advertisements, painted on the sides of the building at 11 Pitts St., restored. In Snow Hill, a…

Amid Dire Staffing Needs, Council Approves Four Full-Time OCFD Positions; Resort Eyes Grant Funds To Fill Vacancies OCEAN CITY – Faced with a dire need for more personnel for the town's fire department, resort officials this week approved four new full-time positions with a promise to possibly add more if certain federal grant funding comes through. During budget deliberations last spring, it became apparent there was a critical need for more full-time…