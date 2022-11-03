OC Elks Lodge 2645 Hosted a Court of Honor

bIn October, Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 hosted a Court of Honor. During the event, Jace Rabon, pictured with his parents, was presented his Eagle Scout merit award at by Scoutmaster Clint Bickford.  Rabon is a member of Boy Scout Troop 225, which is sponsored by the lodge.