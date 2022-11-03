Pictured, from left, are Laura Powell, Event Coordinator/Development Assistant; Don Owrey, President & CEO; Steven Tyson, Donor Relations Officer; Tina Hovis, Lead Mammography Technologist; Kam LaBrunda, Grant Operations Officer; and Ocean Pines Ladies’ Golf Association members Susan Morris and Ann Shockley. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Members of the Ocean Pines Ladies’ Golf Association recently joined Atlantic General Hospital leadership and staff to present a generous donation of $2,550.

The funds were raised through its recent Pink Lady Golf Tournament, which is held yearly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the donation will go toward supporting Atlantic General Women’s Imaging in West Ocean City and the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center at Atlantic General Hospital. The contribution will be used to provide women of the Eastern Shore community with crucial mammogram services, specifically for those who are not able to afford these lifesaving screenings.

The Ocean Pines Ladies’ Golf Association has contributed to Atlantic General Hospital for over a decade, totaling more than $18,000 throughout their 12 years of support.

Community support such as this allows Atlantic General Hospital to continue providing the accessible, high-quality care the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center, which has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, and the Woman’s Imaging Center are known for.