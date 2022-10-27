Worcester Preparatory School hosted the Berlin Fire Company for a Fire Prevention Assembly this month to raise awareness of fire safety measures. Lower School attended the assembly where Berlin Fire Company spokesperson Jimmy Corron highlighted the importance of establishing fire safety practices, such as having an escape plan with your family in case of an emergency. Students listened intently to the presentation and, following the assembly, were excited to meet Sparky the Fire Dog, who is celebrating 70 years of service. Left, firefighter Colbey Sirman talks with the Pre-K class. Below left, with Saparky are second graders, front, Emery Anthony, Hannah Giardina, Ian Laroche, Dev Pillai, Ethan Arnold, Grace Hornung, Hristina Gjoni, Margot Hidell, Emma Abbott and Zia Salem, and, back, Aryan Verma and Kamden White.