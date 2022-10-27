Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team blanked Gunston last Friday to claim their eighth straight conference championship. Pictured above, some teammates celebrate the victory. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Gunston, 3-0, last Friday to claim their eighth straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship.

The Mallards cruised past Salisbury Christian in the ESIAC semifinals last Wednesday to reach the conference championship game on Friday at home against Gunston. The Mallards edged Gunston, 2-1, in their only regular season meeting this year back on October 12.

Against the Herons in the title game last Friday, the Mallards prevailed, 3-0, to claim their eighth straight conference championship. Worcester closed out the regular season on an 8-0 run including the conference tournament after dropping two straight to non-conference opponents back in September. Six of the eight straight wins came by shutout. The Mallards finished the season with a 9-2-1 record.