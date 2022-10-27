Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 29:

TBA

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Dust N Bones

Cork Bar

Saturday, Oct. 29:

No More Whiskey

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 28:

Kevin Poole

Wednesday, Nov. 2:

Bilenki Duo

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 28:

Fuzzbox Piranha

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Mercury Agenda

Sunday, Oct. 30:

DJ Dance Party

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 28:

DJ RobCee,

The John Frase Project

Saturday, Oct. 29:

DJ Groove,

Animal House,

The 8-Trax

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 28:

Rogue Citizens

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd.,

West O.C.

Fridays:

DJ Billy T

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Side Project,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Oct. 30:

Pickin’ Party

Thursdays:

DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway,

Rte. 50, West OC

Friday, Oct. 28:

Dust N Bones Duo

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Reform School

Wednesdays:

Trivia w/ Kennedy

Thursday, Nov. 3:

DJ Karaoke w/ Kennedy

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beats By Deogee

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Joey Harkum

Sundays:

Beats By Deogee

Mondays:

Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday, Oct. 28:

J Paris

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Alter Ego

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 28:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Tuff,

Element K Duo,

Until Sunrise

Saturday, Oct. 29:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Cruz, DJ Tuff,

Full Circle,

Crash The Party,

Kono Nation

Monday, Oct. 31:

DJ Tuff,

Shake, Shake, Shake

Thursday, Nov. 3:

DJ Connair,

Full Circle Duo