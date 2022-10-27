Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 29:
TBA
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Dust N Bones
Cork Bar
Saturday, Oct. 29:
No More Whiskey
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 28:
Kevin Poole
Wednesday, Nov. 2:
Bilenki Duo
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 28:
Fuzzbox Piranha
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Mercury Agenda
Sunday, Oct. 30:
DJ Dance Party
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 28:
DJ RobCee,
The John Frase Project
Saturday, Oct. 29:
DJ Groove,
Animal House,
The 8-Trax
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 28:
Rogue Citizens
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Fridays:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 30:
Pickin’ Party
Thursdays:
DJ Billy T
OC Eateries
443-252-3700
12849 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Oct. 28:
Dust N Bones Duo
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Reform School
Wednesdays:
Trivia w/ Kennedy
Thursday, Nov. 3:
DJ Karaoke w/ Kennedy
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Joey Harkum
Sundays:
Beats By Deogee
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.
On The Boardwalk
410-289-6953
Friday, Oct. 28:
J Paris
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Alter Ego
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 28:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Tuff,
Element K Duo,
Until Sunrise
Saturday, Oct. 29:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Cruz, DJ Tuff,
Full Circle,
Crash The Party,
Kono Nation
Monday, Oct. 31:
DJ Tuff,
Shake, Shake, Shake
Thursday, Nov. 3:
DJ Connair,
Full Circle Duo