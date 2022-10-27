Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Tuesday: Tango Practice

Argentine Tango practice 7-9:30 p.m. Experienced dancers and anyone interested in watching or learning more are welcome. No partner required. More information at TangobytheBeach.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Co-lumbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions. rain or shine.

Oct. 28: Fall Party

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold from 6-8 p.m. with food, candy, games, pumpkin decorating, music and bonfire. Stop by Buckingham Presbyterian’s Trunk or Treat, too.

Oct. 29: Beer Fest For Octoberfest

Shore Craft Beer Fest for Octoberfest in partnership with the Town of Ocean City, OCDC and Shore Craft Beer will host the longest running local craft beer festival in downtown Ocean City serving up unlimited samples of local craft beer, live music, food trucks, vendors, games and more. This is a pet-friendly event with fun for the entire family. Hotel packages available throughout town with discounted tickets. Proceeds benefit the Ocean City Development Corporation.

Oct. 29: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child. From 7-10 a.m., buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Oct. 29: Community Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the driveways of our residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke. Rain date is Oct. 30.

Nov. 4: Berlin Glow Walk

This year’s Fall Just Walk event will be-gin in Stephen Decatur Park and follow a 4.5-mile route around and through downtown Berlin. Participants are asked to bring and wear glow-in-the-dark items to light up the night in a walk around the community. Limited supplies will also be available at registration. Pre-registration is available at justwalkworcester.org. Day-of registration starts at 5 p.m. in Stephen Decatur Park, 130 Tripoli Street, and the walk starts at 5:30 p.m. Strollers and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. All participants will receive a free raffle entry for a Berlin Basket.

Nov. 5: Holiday Craft Fair

The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines will host the 11th annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. The event is free and open to the public. Local artisans, crafters and many Craft club members will display and sell their hand-crafted items. The fair is a juried event, meaning organizers will limit the number of similar products.

Nov. 5: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church at 11227 Racetrack Road. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

Nov. 5: AYCE Fried Chicken Buffet

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will hold from 11 a.m. until sold out. Adults, $15; children, $7.50; children under 6, free. 443-614-9898.

Nov. 6: Church Homecoming

Powellville United Methodist Church will celebrate its 193rd anniversary at 2 p.m. at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. The homecoming message will be shared by Rev. Paul Sherwood and special music will be provided by Heaven 4 Shore. A fellowship meal will be enjoyed after the worship service.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Sierra Club. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

Nov. 12: Shopper’s Fair

The Willards Ladies Auxiliary will hold from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Willards Fire Hall. Vendors will be on hand. Breakfast and lunch items will be available for sale and also baked goods. 757-408-3170.

Nov. 12: Drive-Thru Lunch

Powellville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary will hold a drive-thru lunch from 10 a.m. until sold. Lunch options include oyster fritter sandwich, $12; chicken salad sandwich, $5; pint of Maryland crab soup, $7; pint of chili, $6; and peas and dumplings, $6.

Nov. 12: 5K Run/Walk

Storm Warriors 5K Run/Walk will take place on the Ocean City Boardwalk and will consist of an out-and-back course, perfect for the speediest of runners, or those who just want a casual walk. Awards will be presented. Proceeds benefit the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum.

Nov. 12: Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church’s 44th annual event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church on 4th Street. Event proceeds support local missions. There will be a silent auction, bakery delights, gifts, Christmas items, vintage and new jewelry and carry out lunch. Event hosted by the Martha Circle.

Nov. 13: Annual Fall Dinner

The Worcester County Historical Society is planning its annual fall dinner at 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Hotel in Berlin. This year’s speaker will be Gordon E. Katz, an award winning author, who will speak on The Henry Hotel. The menu will include a choice of grilled chicken caesar salad, shrimp salad or a crab cake with the trimmings on each order. The crab cake will be an additional $5. Lemon Lust will be included as the dessert. Tickets are $40 (or $45 for the crab cake) per person and can be purchased by sending a check to Judi Menavich, 9 Drawbridge Road, Berlin, Md. 21811. The deadline for reservations to the dinner, which is open to the public, is Monday, Nov. 7. Please indicate your dinner choice.

Nov. 16: Breast Cancer Support Group

From 1-2 p.m. at the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center. For survivors and current patients battling breast cancer. Call Women Supporting Women at 410-548-7880 for more information.

Nov. 17: Shopping Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to the Rehoboth Outlets followed by lunch at Fin’s Ale House. 410-289-0824.

Nov. 17-Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights

The 2022 Winterfest of Lights will be an expanded walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Sip hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, visit our gift shop and enjoy the array of holiday exhibits – including many surprises. Come see the 50-foot Christmas tree put on a show for you and soak up all of the holiday spirit at Winterfest of Lights.

Nov. 24: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform organizers of plans or sign-up online at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will also be taken to shut-ins if address can be provided.

Nov. 25: Ice Ice Berlin, Tree Lighting

Join Berlin as it celebrates the start of the holiday season featuring beautifully carved ice sculptures sponsored by the Berlin businesses. Thirty-plus holiday themed lighted sculptures all over downtown. Tree will be lit at 6 p.m. featuring Town Crier Squire Frederick Taylor Greet Santa at Kringle Kottage at the Taylor House Museum. Music by DJ Al Reno from Ocean98. Shops open late.

Nov. 26: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, chili, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No preorders. Call 410.835.8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Dec. 14: Dinner Theater Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to see “It’s A Wonderful

Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theater. 410-289-0824.