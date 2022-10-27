Things I Like – October 28, 2022

by

A smooth trip through the Hampton Roads tunnel

Displays of resilience

Getting to know my kids’ teachers

Bluewater Advertorial  

Stephen A. Smith’s rants

Learning my way around a new area

Documentaries

Thinking and driving

Waze on a road trip

The short peak of a great sunset sky

The Phillies’ playoff run

Teammates helping each other up

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.