BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team came from behind to beat Easton on the road, 37-34, last Friday to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Easton jumped out to an early 12-0 lead on two scores in the first quarter, while the Seahawks had difficulty early on getting their offense going. Decatur scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, but still trailed the Warriors, 20-14, at the half.

The Seahawks scored nine unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 23-20 lead. Both teams scored two touchdowns in the wild fourth quarter, but Decatur hung on and prevailed, 37-34, to improve to 6-2 on the season. Decatur was scheduled to play county rival Snow Hill at home on Thursday in the annual season finale played too late to be included in this edition.

Brycen Coleman completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown, but the real story was his rushing numbers. Coleman carried 16 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Mergott also ran for a touchdown. Mergott had four catches for 82 yards, while Gavin Solito had four catches for 82 yards, Logan Bradshaw had one catch for 47 yards and Trybe Wise had three catches for 33 yards.