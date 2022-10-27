Lisa Kristick’s Pre-K4 class from Ocean City Elementary School visited Parsons Farm this month where they learned about the life cycle of a pumpkin and explored pumpkins using their five senses. Submitted Photos

Jennifer Fohner’s PreK-4 class from Ocean City Elementary recently visited Parsons Farm. Below, Tucker Coates, Graham Artrip and Nate Berke are pictured on the hayride after picking their pumpkins from the pumpkin patch.