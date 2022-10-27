Geezer Golf Group Held Annual Banquet

dThe Geezer Golf group held its annual banquet on Oct. 5 at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club with 50 members attending plus their guests.  Trophies and shirts were awarded to the team that placed first at their Championship:  Ken Happel, Dave Brzozowski, Don Van Reenan and Barry Eccleston.  Many other members received awards for their consistent play throughout the season.