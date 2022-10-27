BERLIN – The Flannel Formal, hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust, raises funds for land conservation and habitat restoration on the lower Eastern Shore.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 3:00- 6:00 p.m. at The Manor at Brooklyn Meadows in Berlin, Md.

The event raises funds through tickets sales, sponsorships, and a silent auction.

This year’s Flannel Formal event provides live music with Margot Resto & the Fil Rhythm Band, featuring vocalist Margot Resto, Fil Rhythm on guitar and vocals, Robert Buckner on drums and Ed Satterfield on bass for “A Little Blues, A Little Motown and a Little Get Down!”

The famous event includes a pig roast, shucked oysters, desserts by Baked Dessert Café, Modern Graze Charcuterie, Bloody Mary Bar with mixers by George’s, craft beer and wine, and even something for the vegan in your life.

Tickets are $75 per person. The event will be held at Brooklyn Meadows, a 40-acre working horse farm and venue that boasts state-of-the-art amenities.

Back by popular demand is the earlier time frame. According to Suzy Taylor, committee chair, the earlier time allows for most of the event to take place in daylight hours and include outdoor yard games along with the great entertainment.

The Stephen N. Parker Conservation Legacy Award will be announced during the event, given in honor of renowned conservationist Stephen N. Parker, to recognize a landowner or conservation practitioner for their contributions to private land conservation on the lower Eastern Shore.

Steve Parker is remembered for his work as director of the Virginia Coast Reserve with The Nature Conservancy and as a long-time board member of Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore.

Steve’s background in business and nonprofit leadership served to bring together economic development and conservation, preserving the health and productivity of large ecosystems and the needs of human communities.

There’s still time to join as an event sponsor in support of Lower Shore Land Trust.

To purchase tickets or to inquire about sponsoring the Flannel Formal, visit the website at www.lowershorelandtrust.org or call 443-234-5587 for more information.