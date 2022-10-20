Worcester Prep’s Upper School Celebrated Homecoming

Worcester Prep's Upper School dedicated the entire week of Oct. 3-8 to celebrate Homecoming. Festivities kicked-off with an activity-packed Spirit Week and culminated with an alumni/family cookout, soccer game and Homecoming dance on Oct. 8. Far left, alumni Brice Richins ('22) reconnected with seniors Griffin Jones and Harrison Humes during the varsity boys' soccer game on Saturday. Left, Reagan Whitlock, younger sibling to first grader Ryder Whitlock had a butterfly painted on her face by sophomore Angeline Todorov during the festivities at WPS.