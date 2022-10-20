Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Aaron Howell Duo

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront

Castle In The Sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Oct. 21:

The Dunehounds

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Endless Ember,

Colossal Fossil Sauce

Sunday, Oct. 23:

Aaron Howell Duo,

Monkee Paw

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Shortcut Sunny

Cork Bar

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Ben Davis

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 21:

Tear The Roof Off

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Jack & T Lutz

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 21:

Pistol Whipped

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Korupt

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 21:

DJ RobCee,

Sugar Jack

Saturday, Oct. 22:

DJ Groove,

Fizz,

HFS Band

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Saturday, Oct. 22:

TBA

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd.,

West O.C.

Fridays:

DJ Billy T

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Rogue Citizens,

DJ Rutger

Sunday, Oct. 23:

Opposite Directions

Thursdays:

DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway,

Rte. 50, West OC

Friday, Oct. 21:

Tyler & Brittany

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Joe Esham

Wednesdays:

Trivia w/ Kennedy

Thursday, Oct. 27:

DJ Karaoke w/ Kennedy

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beats By Deogee

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Rogue Citizens

Sundays:

Beats By Deogee

Mondays:

Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday,

Oct. 21 & 22:

The Cellar Sessions

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 21:

DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,

John McNutt Duo,

Liquid A

Saturday, Oct. 22:

DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,

Starting Early,

Billy Walton,

The Malones

Thursday, Oct. 27:

DJ Connair,

Full Circle Duo