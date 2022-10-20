Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Aaron Howell Duo
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Oceanfront
Castle In The Sand
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 21:
The Dunehounds
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Endless Ember,
Colossal Fossil Sauce
Sunday, Oct. 23:
Aaron Howell Duo,
Monkee Paw
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Shortcut Sunny
Cork Bar
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Ben Davis
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 21:
Tear The Roof Off
Wednesday, Oct. 26:
Jack & T Lutz
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 21:
Pistol Whipped
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Korupt
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 21:
DJ RobCee,
Sugar Jack
Saturday, Oct. 22:
DJ Groove,
Fizz,
HFS Band
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 22:
TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Fridays:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Rogue Citizens,
DJ Rutger
Sunday, Oct. 23:
Opposite Directions
Thursdays:
DJ Billy T
OC Eateries
443-252-3700
12849 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Oct. 21:
Tyler & Brittany
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Joe Esham
Wednesdays:
Trivia w/ Kennedy
Thursday, Oct. 27:
DJ Karaoke w/ Kennedy
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Rogue Citizens
Sundays:
Beats By Deogee
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.
On The Boardwalk
410-289-6953
Friday & Saturday,
Oct. 21 & 22:
The Cellar Sessions
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 21:
DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,
John McNutt Duo,
Liquid A
Saturday, Oct. 22:
DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,
Starting Early,
Billy Walton,
The Malones
Thursday, Oct. 27:
DJ Connair,
Full Circle Duo