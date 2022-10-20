Whitehead Real Estate Donated to Wor-Wic Community College

eWhitehead Real Estate recently donated to Wor-Wic Community College. At far right, Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a $15,000 check from Whitehead Real Estate Executives to support the “Preparing for a Stronger Tomorrow” campaign. Presenting the check are, from left, Traci Johnson, transaction coordinator, along with Andy Rayne and Austin and Darron Whitehead, real estate agents from the Salisbury firm.