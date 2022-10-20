BERLIN — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin routine inspections next week of the Route 90 Bridge over the St. Martin River and the bridge over Assawoman Bay in Ocean City.

The inspections will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and be complete by Friday, Oct. 28, weather permitting.

Inspection crews will work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and the right lane will be closed during the work. Motorists will be guided through the work zone with a flagging operation. This will allow emergency vehicles access to each side of the bridges.

Motorists are encouraged to use Route 50 in downtown Ocean City as an alternate route during the bridge inspection.

State officials remind motorists the Move Over Law in Maryland requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.